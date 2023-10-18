James Harden wanted to make things uncomfortable for the Philadelphia 76ers this preseason, and he’s reportedly taken his next step in that process.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Wednesday reported that Harden was a no-show at Philadelphia’s practice.

Harden has not been present with the 76ers since Sunday. During that time, he missed a shootaround and Monday’s preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets. The All-NBA guard has not attended any of Philadelphia’s three preseason games and has participated in merely one five-on-five competition since training camp started, per Charania.

Charania reported it is unclear if or when Harden will return to the 76ers.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday morning there remains a “sizable gap” in Philadelphia’s trade negotiations with the Los Angeles Clippers. Wojnarowski said there has been little movement for months regarding the deal.

Harden and the Sixers tried to find a trade partner dating back to June. He has stressed how he will not play for general manager Daryl Morey after a fracture in their relationship.