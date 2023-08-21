An unfulfilled promise apparently led to James Harden calling out the head of the 76ers front office.

Harden recently had the NBA world buzzing when he took an unfiltered shot at Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. The 2018 NBA MVP, whose relationship with Morey goes back to their days together in Houston, called the exec a “liar” and insisted he would never work for the same organization as Morey.

On Monday, The Athletic’s and Stadium’s Shams Charania provided some clarity on Harden’s blunt comments.

“As part of NBA probe into his ‘liar’ comment, James Harden told league investigators he was referring to Daryl Morey telling Harden he will trade him ‘quickly’ following the $35.6 million opt in for 2023-24, per sources. The 76ers’ stance now is they expect to keep Harden,” the league insider posted to the X platform.

Harden took aim at Morey mere days after the 76ers reportedly shut down trade talks involving the 10-time All-Star. Harden, who Morey brought to Philadelphia in February of last year, reportedly was “determined” to join the Los Angeles Clippers after picking up his player option for the 2023-24 season.

The 33-year-old last week noted how he believes his relationship with Morey is broken beyond repair. Time will tell if that ultimately leads to Harden forcing his way out of Philly.