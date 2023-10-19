The New England Patriots’ offense is a laughingstock.

During ESPN’s “Get Up” on Thursday morning, Dan Orlovsky and a pair of other NFL analysts made that rather clear. Orlovsky started discussing quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals, and then name-dropped the Patriots to help prove a point regarding Cincinnati’s lack of explosiveness.

“What I need to see? Kill mode,” Orlovsky said of the Bengals. “It’s time to go now. This team offensively has less explosive plays than the New England Patriots. Think about that — less explosives than Mac Jones and the Patriots. That’s not good.”

ESPN colleague Kimberly Martin responded to Orlovsky’s point by saying “yucky.” Former Patriot and current NFL analyst Damien Woody looked like he had seen a ghost upon hearing Orlovsky’s statistic. Their reactions are indicative of the Patriots, as well.

.@danorlovsky7 needs to see Joe Burrow and the Bengals step up:



"This team offensively has less explosive plays than the New England Patriots. … That's not good." pic.twitter.com/CkydW6fscr — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 19, 2023

Burrow currently has seven 20-yard completions and an 11.8% completion percentage on passes of 20 or more air yards, per Sportradar. Jones has eight 20-yard completions and a 12% completion percentage on throws of 20 or more air yards.

There is one rather notable difference between the two, which Orlovsky noted. Burrow played all six games despite dealing with a calf injury during the first few weeks of the season. It clearly impacted him before he showed signs of improvement in Week 5. The Bengals will need Burrow to continue to improve from a health standpoint and hope that results in on-field progress.

Jones, meanwhile, seems to be going nowhere fast. He’s received no help from his receiver group or offensive line, but his decision-making has aided in New England’s struggles as much as anything. The 25-year-old is responsible for nine turnovers on seven interceptions and two fumbles lost.

Orlovsky told WEEI on Wednesday that if Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick no longer think Jones is the answer to New England’s quarterback question, the organization absolutely should consider trading him.