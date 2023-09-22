Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had some advice for Joe Burrow, who is playing through a calf injury.

But it appears as though Burrow isn’t listening to his teammate.

“I told him back then, ‘Don’t play until you are 100% ready to play,'” Chase told reporters Friday, per Pro Football Network’s Jay Morrison. “So, I don’t know what he’s doing.”

Burrow missed the entirety of the preseason due to his strained right calf, and hasn’t looked like his Pro Bowl self during Cincinnati’s 0-2 start. He’s completed just 56.9% of his passes — his career average coming into this season was 68.2% — for 304 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Story continues below advertisement

Burrow reaggravated his injury during the Bengals’ Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. That has put Burrow’s availability in question for Monday night’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, and Chase doesn’t believe the star signal-caller will play in the game

“If I had to guess, I would say no,” Burrow said. “I’m saying no because I’ve been telling him no. My answer never change from this.”

Chase also revealed that Burrow “didn’t throw too many footballs” during Friday’s practice. Burrow, who was listed as a limited participant, did not practice Thursday.

Burrow also had a strange encounter during Friday’s practice session as he took a quick golf cart ride with Bengals owner Mike Brown while his teammates were stretching. The scene even caught Chase off guard.

Story continues below advertisement

“We definitely was looking at that like, ‘That’s new,'” Chase said. “Mr. Brown’s talking and he’s talking to Joe. And he’s on a cart riding around talking to Joe. We knew something was wrong right there.”

If you take Chase at his word, it appears as though the Bengals will need to turn to backup quarterback Jake Browning against the Rams.