If Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick are of the belief Mac Jones is not the answer to New England’s franchise quarterback question, NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky says the Patriots absolutely should consider dealing him before the NFL trade deadline.

While appearing on WEEI’s “Jones & Mego with Archand” show Wednesday, Orlovsky was asked whether the Patriots should trade the 2021 first-rounder. New England already has lost five of its first six games and appear to be heading toward a lost season. And Jones has been a big reason why.

“Should they consider it? The answer to that question is yes, if they have made the determination they are done with Mac,” Orlovsky said on the radio. “And when I say they, it’s Mr. Kraft. And then it’s Bill Belichick.

“Now, both of those guys need to be in conjunction thinking that they’re going to be together next year. And I know that’s become a topic of conversation — Is Coach Belichick going to be there? Is Mr. Kraft going to do something? Obviously, the years of disappointment over the last three.

“So, if both of those guys are like, ‘We’re done with Mac Jones, we are definitely doing something else.’ Then the answer to that question is unquestionably yes.”

Orlovsky also was asked what he believes the Patriots could get in return if they were to trade Jones. The ESPN analyst expressed how it wasn’t in his wheelhouse given his experience, but hypothesized New England might be able to get a fourth-rounder in return.

“But that’s a total guess,” Orlovsky said.

It’s crazy to think the Patriots already could part ways with Jones, who was runner-up for Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 and still has one season left on his rookie contract. But that speaks to how poorly he has played. Jones hasn’t had much receiver talent to work with and New England’s offensive line is a mess, but his terrible decision-making has been notable.

The NFL trade deadline is set for Oct. 31. The Patriots still have the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins separating them from the deadline.

Featured image via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images