One week ago, Ja’Marr Chase voiced his frustrations with the offense as the Cincinnati Bengals fell to 1-3.

One week later, Chase got the ball and then some in a dominating effort.

The Bengals earned their second win of the season with a 34-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Chase set a career-high with 15 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns in the victory in the desert. The third-year wideout surpassed 10 catches and 100 yards in a game for the second time this season.

Chase had also not scored a touchdown in the first four games of the season before a trio of trips to the end zone as a part of his best game of the year.

Following the win, Chase compared himself to “7/11”, per WCPO’s Marshall Kramsky. The 23-year-old once again referenced that he was “always open” just like the convenience store, this time with a much happier tone than a week ago.

After early struggles as a group, the usually high-powered Bengals offense seemed to find a rhythm in their Week 5 win.

Cincinnati looks to return to .500 with a third win in a Week 6 encounter at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

Ja'Marr Chase Roars For Three Touchdowns After Frustrations

