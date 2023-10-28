The NFL trade deadline approaches Tuesday, and the Patriots have been identified as a potential seller by multiple analysts and reporters.

How New England fares against the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday could determine whether or not the deadline is a fire sale for the Patriots or if one or two players get dealt.

A popular name floated as a potential trade candidate is edge rusher Josh Uche. The 2020 second-round draft pick is in the final year of his contract, and his production through six games is nowhere near close to his breakout last season where he racked up 11.5 sacks. Uche only has two sacks through six games with Matthew Judon injured and a bang-up secondary.

No Matchup Found Click here to enter a different Sportradar ID. Story continues below advertisement

The 25-year-old could provide value for another team, and if New England doesn’t plan on re-signing Uche, it would be wise to trade him and gain some value, especially if next season proves to be pivotal in a full roster overhaul.

Uche was identified by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Saturday as a player to watch for the trade deadline along with Buffalo Bills corner Kaiir Elam. The NFL insider reported, “Both players have garnered trade interest.”

The Patriots edge rusher dealt with a toe and ankle injury this week and was ruled out for Sunday’s game. The severity of Uche’s injury is unknown and the idea of New England keeping Uche healthy for a trade merely is up for speculation.