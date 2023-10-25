FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots got one of their injured edge rushers back at practice Wednesday.

Outside linebacker Josh Uche returned to the field for New England’s first Week 8 practice after missing all of last week with knee and foot injuries. Getting him game-ready in time for Sunday’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins would be a big boost for a Patriots pass rush that will be without Pro Bowler Matthew Judon for the foreseeable future.

The lone player not spotted during the open media portion of Wednesday’s practice was rookie defensive end Keion White. The second-round draft pick suffered a concussion in the team’s Week 6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and has not played or practiced since.

Judon is on injured reserve after undergoing surgery to return a torn bicep tendon, but there’s a chance he could return before the end of the season. He’s remained around the team during his rehab and was active on the sideline during Sunday’s upset win over Buffalo.

Story continues below advertisement

After adding an additional practice in each of the previous two weeks, the Patriots went light Wednesday with a non-padded session to kick off Dolphins prep.

Linebackers Calvin Munson and Joe Giles-Harris and defensive tackle Trysten Hill practiced in black jerseys, indicating the team recognized them as practice players of the week for Week 7.

Tyquan Thornton also was seen working with special teams coordinator Cam Achord and gunners Matthew Slater and Brenden Schooler — a notable development for the second-year wideout. Thornton played just three offensive snaps against Buffalo and has not played a special teams snap in his NFL career.

Tyquan Thornton got work with special teams coach Cam Achord and gunners Matthew Slater and Brenden Schooler during today’s practice. pic.twitter.com/kdL6ONxSQj — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 25, 2023

The Patriots are scheduled to practice again Thursday and Friday before flying to Miami, where they have not won since 2019.