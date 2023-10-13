Nick Foligno Had Laugh With Connor Bedard Before Bruins Game

BOSTON — Nick Foligno has always been a leader on and off the ice throughout his career. That leadership turned to laughter with rookie sensation Connor Bedard on Wednesday night before the Blackhawks faced the Bruins at TD Garden.

Caught by broadcast cameras walking into the building with Bedard, Foligno explained the mentoring moment actually had nothing to do with the game against the Bruins.

“We were laughing about how the bus backs up into the ramp,” Foligno told NESN.com after the game. “He was freaking out over that. I’m like, ‘Man, the guy that drove today was pretty slow. There’s one guy that just flies up the ramp.'”

Foligno added that new to the NHL, Bedard said he had never experienced anything like that before on a team bus.

“It’s neat to see. … That’s the fun part of the young guys. They see the NHL through different lenses,” he said. “We’re so used to it and he’s like, ‘What the hell was that?’ So, it’s really fun.”

After the laughter subsided, Foligno put the hat of leader back on to continue to mentor the 18-year-old.

“I just said ‘This is a great place to play,’ and he showed it tonight,” Foligno added. “He was up to the task. He played outstanding and I’m thrilled for him because I think, you can see it … he’s just learning and getting better every day. And that’s the scary part. He has room to grow and watch out when he does.”

Bedard scored his first NHL goal against the Bruins in the Blackhawks 3-1 loss in Boston and Foligno couldn’t have been happier for his young teammate.

“Heck of a goal by him,” Foligno told reporters after the game. “He’s starting (to) show what he can really do. I’m happy for him. It’s a nice one to get out of the way early.”