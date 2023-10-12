BOSTON — Rookie sensation Connor Bedard scored his first goal in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

Bedard joined the elite crowd of greats Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux in scoring their first goals against the Boston Bruins. While Crosby notched his first goal in 2005 against Boston with Hannu Toivonen between the pipes, Lemieux’s first goal came exactly 39 years ago to the day against Pete Peters.

“There is definitely relief,” Bedard told reporters after the game. “I mean, something you dream of your whole live and to have it happen … in this building, it’s’ pretty, pretty cool place. Another Original Six team, to get it like that was a cool moment for sure.”

The 18-year-old’s first goal was celebrated by his teammates, especially former Bruin Nick Foligno who said the wraparound goal was not on his Bingo card.

“Heck of a goal by him,” Foligno told reporters after the game. “He’s starting (to) show what he can really do. I’m happy for him. It’s a nice one to get out of the way early.”

Foligno added: “He was a big playmaker for us tonight. I mean, not just that, but he drove a lot of our offense. It’s great to see him get more and more confident as the game goes on.”

Bedard not only notched his first NHL goal, but he also committed his first infraction when he was called for tripping Brad Marchand in the second period. The two had scuffled a little bit near the Bruins bench after Bedard scored and he was asked if Marchand was welcoming him to the NHL.

“No, I don’t think so it was a brief moment,” Bedard said. “… That’s what makes him so good is how slippery he is. … It’s just part of the game and I don’t know if that was the kind of moment like ‘Welcome to the NHL.'”

Bedard and the Blackhawks will try to split the season series with the Bruins when they host Boston at the United Center on Oct. 24.