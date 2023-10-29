Did the NFL go overboard this week in its punishment for Christian Barmore? The Patriots defensive tackle seemingly believed so.

Barmore was fined $12,913 for what the league officially called “a hit on the quarterback” (Josh Allen) during New England’s Week 7 win over the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

After the fine was announced Saturday, Barmore reposted a video of the hit — which drew a penalty for roughing the passer but was not egregious — writing: “Wow smh.”

It was unclear whether Barmore planned to appeal.

Story continues below advertisement

The penalty was one of the few negative plays the third-year pro put on film of late. Barmore has enjoyed a strong season and is coming off two of the best games of his career. Last week, he helped power the Patriots’ pass rush with Matthew Judon, Josh Uche and Keion White all out with injuries.

Head coach Bill Belichick said Barmore’s ability to stay on the field and out of the training room has helped him rebound from an underwhelming sophomore campaign.

“B-More’s had a really good year,” Belichick said this week. “He’s been healthy. He had a good offseason. I’d say this is the hardest that he’s trained or was able to train. Some of that’s been a little bit rehab-related. He had a good offseason, good training, and he’s playing well. I think those things usually go together.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots will need another good Barmore game on Sunday. Top pass rushers Judon and Uche both will not play as New England visits the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.