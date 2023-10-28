Patriots Rule Out Two More Key Players For Week 8 Dolphins Game

The Patriots will be shorthanded on both sides of the ball when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

New England on Saturday ruled out offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (ankle) and edge rusher Josh Uche (foot, ankle) for the Week 8 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. Lowe got hurt during last Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills, whereas Uche missed the Week 7 victory due to a lingering foot issue.

Both players joined an inactives list that already included tackle Calvin Anderson, who was ruled out after Friday’s practice.

The decision to rule out Uche obviously is the more noteworthy of the two. Despite posting just two sacks in his first six games, the fourth-year pro remains one of the more talented players on the Patriots defense. He also has been a subject of trade rumors ahead of next Tuesday’s deadline.

But don’t overlook Lowe’s injury. Yes, he’s played poorly this season, but he’s also the top backup at both tackle spots. And starting left tackle Trent Brown is dealing with ankle and knee injuries, though he reportedly expects to play in Miami.

Unless Conor McDermott is elevated from the practice squad and made the immediate starter, it is now fair to assume Mike Onwenu will start at right tackle for the second week in a row.

The Patriots and Dolphins will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.