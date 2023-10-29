MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tyquan Thornton and Kayshon Boutte were the odd men out in the Patriots’ receiving corps Sunday.

Thornton and Boutte both were healthy scratches for New England’s Week 8 matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Boutte’s inactive designation was not surprising. The sixth-round rookie has not suited up since Week 1 and clearly sits at the bottom of the Patriots’ wideout depth chart.

Thornton sitting, though, is quite the indictment on a player the Patriots drafted in the second round just last year. The Baylor product was a nonfactor last week, playing just three snaps in New England’s upset win over the Buffalo Bills.

In two games this season since being activated off injured reserve, Thornton has just two catches on three targets for 8 yards. The Patriots sat him Sunday in favor of the recently promoted Jalen Reagor, who played 39 snaps over the last two weeks as an elevated practice squadder. New England signed Reagor to the 53-man roster this week.

JuJu Smith-Schuster slotted back into the lineup Sunday after missing two games with a concussion. How the Patriots split slot snaps between Smith-Schuster and the far more impressive Demario Douglas will be a storyline to follow as the Patriots seek their first victory in Miami since 2019.

DeVante Parker, who has not caught more than two passes or topped 35 yards in any game since Week 2, also remained active, rounding out a receiver group that’s been headlined by Kendrick Bourne this season. Bourne leads all Patriots wideouts in catches, yards, touchdowns, first downs and snaps through seven weeks.

“It’s been a very competitive situation,” head coach Bill Belichick said Friday. “We have a lot of competition at that (receiver) position. So, everybody’s in it. Obviously, the guys that perform the best play the most. The ones that don’t need to perform better.”

The Patriots’ other inactives were outside linebacker Josh Uche and offensive tackle Calvin Anderson and Vederian Lowe, all of whom were ruled out with injuries. Will Grier was designated as New England’s emergency third quarterback.

Defensive end Keion White returned to action following a one-game concussion-related absence. Offensive tackle Conor McDermott was active after being elevated from the practice squad.

Miami, meanwhile, had cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Nik Needham active for the first time this season but were without starting defensive backs Jevon Holland and Xavien Howard, both of whom were inactive due to injury.