Jalen Reagor has earned an official spot on the Patriots roster.

New England on Thursday promoted the fourth-year wide receiver to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Reagor played 39 offensive snaps over the Patriots’ last two games, including a season-high 25 in last Sunday’s upset win over the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. He registered his first catch as a Patriot in that game, hauling in his lone target from quarterback Mac Jones for 11 yards.

Reagor also dressed but did not play in New England’s Week 2 loss to Miami. He was out of practice squad elevations, meaning the Patriots only could continue using him on gameday if they signed him to the 53.

Story continues below advertisement

The 24-year-old takes the roster spot previously occupied by rookie quarterback/receiver Malik Cunningham, who was waived earlier this week and re-signed to the P-squad.

A 2020 first-round draft pick out of TCU, Reagor arrived in New England just before the season after uninspiring stints with Philadelphia and Minnesota (124 targets, 72 catches, 799 yards, four touchdowns in 45 games). Long ridiculed as the player selected one spot before All-Pro Justin Jefferson, Reagor told NESN.com on Wednesday that he’s enjoying his fresh start without the burden of first-round hype.

“Coming in the first round, you got a lot of expectations, whatever,” Reagor said. “Now, there’s plenty other receivers to talk about so they ain’t worried about me.”

He added: “Honestly, just everything I’ve been through. It can’t get no worse.”

Story continues below advertisement

Head coach Bill Belichick and Jones both praised Reagor as the Patriots began preparations for this Sunday’s must-win matchup with the Dolphins.

“Jalen’s come in and been a really good scout-team player for us,” Belichick said. “We’ve played against a lot of top receivers, and he’s gotten a lot of good opportunities with some of the routes that those guys run to kind of be featured a little bit on some of the scout-team plays.

“He’s earned some playing time, which has come from his practice time and practice performance. He’s picking up the offense, and we’ll see how it goes, but he’s a good talent, good guy to work with. Glad we have him.”

Reagor’s promotion could have ripple effects for the rest of New England’s receiving corps.

Story continues below advertisement

Kendrick Bourne and rookie Demario Douglas have emerged as productive playmakers, but JuJu Smith-Schuster was struggling mightily before missing the last two games with a concussion, DeVante Parker saw his lowest snap rate of the season against Buffalo, and Tyquan Thornton, who played just three snaps against the Bills, has two catches for 15 yards in two games since being activated off IR.

The Patriots also have sixth-round rookie Kayshon Boutte, who has not played since Week 1.