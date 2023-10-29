The Patriots broke out of their more popular uniform sets for Sunday’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

New England announced it will wear silver pants with blue jerseys for the pivotal AFC East matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is wearing its gorgeous white-on-white throwbacks.

It’s the same uniform combo the Patriots wore for last week’s upset home win over the Buffalo Bills. Before that game, they donned silver pants just once since introducing their current collection of unis in 2020.

This will be New England’s first time wearing silver pants away from Gillette Stadium since Week 2 of the 2019 season, which also happened to be the last time it won a game in Miami. The Patriots are winless in their last three trips to South Florida and 2-8 in their last 10.

The Patriots badly need a victory Sunday to salvage their season. A win would put them at 3-5 and right in the thick of the AFC East playoff hunt, while a loss would drop them to 2-6 and could prompt them to sell ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.