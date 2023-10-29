In just a few days, some of the Patriots’ best players could be changing teams.

Pending free agents Josh Uche, Kyle Dugger and Mike Onwenu are among a sizable group of players whom New England could trade if it decides to sell at the deadline. Uche, in particular, reportedly has generated the “most” interest for the Patriots.

Earlier this week, all three players spoke with the Boston Herald about the ongoing rumors and the possibility of contract extensions.

Uche: “My agent’s been in communication with the team. I’ve had some communications. I’m not gonna really disclose with whom or what it was about. So, I just know I want to play football, I would love to be in New England, and at the end of the day, it comes down to me doing everything I can. And that starts with playing football, so that’s where my priority is right now.”

Dugger: “Honestly I haven’t heard too much about (trade rumors). I just keep trying to focus on the field. … If something happens, obviously I have to know about it, but (my agents) just let me focus on playing football, trying to get better and be better.”

Onwenu: “No, I haven’t thought about (a possible trade). I mean, whatever happens, happens. I can’t control it.”

Uche, Dugger and Onwenu all haven’t done much to improve their free agency or trade values this season.

Onwenu played in five of the first seven games but battled a lingering ankle issue throughout. However, he was removed from the Week 8 injury report and appears primed to start at right tackle again when the Patriots visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Uche sat out Week 7 due to a foot injury and will be inactive Sunday. He also posted just two sacks over his first six games after breaking out with 11.5 sacks last season.

Dugger has been especially disappointing, failing to take a long-overdue leap from above-average safety to legitimate star. He also generated zero turnovers over the first seven weeks after forcing four in 2023.

The NFL’s trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.