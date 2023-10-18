Would top quarterback prospect Drake Maye like to spend his professional career in New England? The North Carolina prospect seemingly wouldn’t hate it.

While appearing on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast Wednesday, Maye was asked about his favorite cities. Disclaimer: All of the cities mentioned are home to an NFL team that is vying for the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Well, in a roundabout way which included Maye saying all the right things, the 21-year-old signal-caller complimented the New England area and fans who cheer for the Patriots.

“I’m from Charlotte so I’m a little biased there. But really all of them,” Maye responded when asked about Chicago, Boston, Denver, Minnesota or Charlotte. “I think I’ve been to Chicago a few times. I haven’t been to Boston or Minnesota, but really all of them. All of them great cities, great fan-bases and they all kind of have their own special thing.”

When asked specifically about Foxboro, Mass., Maye added: “Yeah, I mean obviously they have some rich history and some awesome fans.”

Maye’s humorous reaction to the question should be taken with a grain of salt, of course. But that doesn’t mean the Patriots won’t be in play for the Tar Heels quarterback, who FanDuel Sportsbook has +340 to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

If the draft was held Wednesday ahead of Week 7, the 1-5 Patriots would own the No. 6 overall pick. You can check out the current draft order here.

The Patriots face the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in consecutive weeks so it’s fair to think they’ll be in an even better position in the near future.