FOXBORO, Mass. — Kendrick Bourne is no stranger to Patriots trade rumors.

The veteran receiver was mentioned as a possible trade target at various points throughout the 2022 season. And he saw his name pop up in reports last August during training camp.

Throughout it all, Bourne has insisted he wants to stay in New England. And he’s singing a similar tune as this year’s NFL trade deadline approaches.

“Definitely be on my mind,” Bourne said Wednesday when asked about a possible trade. “But just being ready for whatever, man. I wanna be here. I’d love to be here. But if there’s other plans, then it is what it is. But just focusing every day on what I gotta do and the task at hand. I think I’m in a good place. So, whatever happens. … Let it play out.”

At 1-5, the Patriots are looking more and more like a team that could sell before the Oct. 31 deadline.

They’re a bad team, and they have a group of talented contract-year players, like Bourne, who could be attractive to teams still in contention. Honestly, a Bourne trade makes more sense now than it ever has during his two-plus years in New England.

Bourne is coming off his most productive game of the season. He caught 10 balls for 89 yards, both of which led the Patriots, in Sunday’s deflating road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Trading Bourne obviously would deal yet another tough blow to New England’s struggling offense. But at this point, the Patriots would be foolish not to consider it.