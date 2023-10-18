FOXBORO, Mass. — Demario Douglas returned to the Patriots’ practice field on Tuesday. Barring a setback, he should be back in New England’s lineup Sunday against Buffalo after missing last week’s game with a concussion.

Veteran Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne has watched Douglas closely since the sixth-round rookie arrived in May. He sees the same thing fans and media members have: an undersized but explosive playmaker who boasts separation ability that no other Patriot can match.

Bourne raved about his first-year position mate Wednesday, saying Douglas has the talent to be “great” in the Patriots’ offense.

“I think he has a very important role,” Bourne said. “Pop is great (against) man-to-man (coverage). You don’t really know the threat he brings for opposing defenses. He can do a lot of things that, people doubt him, being an underdog in a sense — a small guy. He just needs to keep doing it, making those big plays. He’s very explosive.”

Douglas’ contributions this season have been sporadic. Before his one-game concussion-related absence, he was benched early in New England’s Week 2 loss to Miami after losing a first-quarter fumble. His overall receiving line doesn’t jump off the page — 17 targets, 10 catches, 143 yards, no touchdowns — nor does his 20.5% snap rate.

But Douglas’ 14.3 yards-per-catch average leads all Patriots wideouts by a healthy margin, and he was on the receiving end of three of New England’s seven longest completions this season, including a 42-yarder against Dallas that featured an ankle-breaking spin move.

The 5-foot-8 dynamo passes the eye test, too, flashing the most quickness and explosiveness of any Patriots pass-catcher. (Bourne is second on that list.) It would not be surprising to see Douglas eat further into the struggling JuJu Smith-Schuster’s slot snaps once he returns to action.

“I think he can be great,” Bourne said. “He just has to keep working and doing it and wanting it every day.”