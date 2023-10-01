Donovan Wilson might want to call out sick for the Cowboys’ first film review session next week.

Dallas’ veteran safety was left in the dust Sunday when Patriots receiver Demario Douglas smoked him with an unreal spin move. The play took place midway through the first quarter at AT&T Stadium, with Douglas catching a third-down pass from Mac Jones and scampering 42 yards.

Take a look:

The impressive play also offered a reminder of the unique skill set Douglas brings to New England’s offense.

“There’s nobody else on the offense like him,” Patriots legend Devin McCourty recently said of Douglas, who was benched in Week 2 after fumbling.

The catch was Douglas’ eighth of the season. It also brought his yardage total up to 116.