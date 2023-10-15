The Boston Red Sox still haven’t filled the front office seat left vacant by former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, prompting a two-time World Series champion to shoot his shot.

Former Red Sox utility man (and fan favorite) Brock Holt retired from Major League Baseball two years ago, giving the now-35-year-old plenty of time to contemplate what’s next after a 10-year playing career.

And it appears that’s exactly what Holt has done, addressing the opening in Boston’s front office after the Red Sox finished dead last in the American League East for the second straight season. Holt spoke up during an appearance on Audacy Sports’ “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast with Rob Bradford of WEEI.

“I’m going to call (Red Sox president and CEO) Sam Kennedy whenever I get off the phone and I hear they are looking for a new (general manager),” Holt jokingly said to Bradford.

Holt added: “I’m trying to get involved, man. I wanna be involved. I wanna get back involved somehow. Obviously, like, trying to get back to Boston. … I never wanted to leave.”

Holt was a member of Boston’s last World Series-winning squad, best known for hitting for the cycle against the New York Yankees in the 2018 American League division series.

Since that Fall Classic run, the Red Sox have struggled to get back to their winning ways. Boston had a short multi-month window in which a postseason hunt was feasible, but the team ultimately fell short, prompting some major changes along with some more presumed to follow in the offseason. Whether or not Holt will play a role in that charge, only time will tell.