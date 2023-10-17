Robert Saleh is an eccentric personality in his news conferences, but he wanted to cool things down before he gave other teams bulletin board material.

After the New York Jets ended the Philadephia Eagles’ unbeaten run, Saleh still was feeling the thrill of his team’s victory and proclaimed his team “embarrassed” every quarterback they’ve faced.

Ignoring the fact New York was demolished by the Dallas Cowboys and lost to Mac Jones, it’s true the Jets are 3-3 heading into their Week 7 bye thanks to their defense; they beat the Eagles without top corners Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed.

However, teams will latch onto anything to motivate themselves, which likely is why Saleh wanted to get in front of his postgame comments from last Sunday.

“The word ’embarrassed’ was probably not the right choice of words for me at that time, but there’s a lot of faith in our defense and Jeff Ulbrich and how good a job he and the defensive staff do in terms of preparing guys every week and just doing everything we can to make quarterbacks’ lives hell,” Saleh said on “Good Morning Football” on Tuesday, per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Saleh’s defensive game plans have made him a great coach, and his ability to motivate his players also has become one of his top traits, which is why Zach Wilson still is the starting quarterback.

The Jets play the New York Giants after their bye, so there’s a high likelihood they’ll continue to embarrass their competition if the Giants continue their skid.