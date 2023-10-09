It was clear the New York Jets’ Week 5 game against Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos was personal for Gang Green. Payton, after all, took an unprompted shot at former Broncos head coach and current Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

The Jets named Hackett an honorary captain entering the contest in Denver and gave Hackett a game ball after their 31-21 win.

“It was a special game for (Hackett), obviously being here a year ago. Racked up 400 yards on them, put up 31 points,” Saleh told reporters after the game, per the team. “So I’m happy for him.”

When asked about New York’s defensive adjustments later in the press conference, Saleh seemed to take a jab at Payton’s coaching staff while referencing quarterback Russell Wilson.

Story continues below advertisement

“Like I said… Let me say this the right way,” Saleh paused after he was asked about New York’s adjustments. “They were getting us on a lot of screens and the quarterback was getting a lot of yardage with his feet. So it was just a matter of just taking out the screen game, taking out the QB scramble, make him play quarterback. Felt like the way they were calling it, it wasn’t letting him play quarterback. But anyway.”

Many on social media questioned whether or not that was the only slight Saleh took at Payton. Some were led to believe Saleh told Payton to “stay humble” during their postgame handshake. It would fit the revenge narrative, sure, but has not been confirmed.

Did Robert Saleh tell Sean Payton to “stay humble” in their postgame handshake? 👀 pic.twitter.com/1uqEjSvB13 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 9, 2023

Saleh, Hackett and the Jets ultimately had the last laugh. Meanwhile, Payton now regrets his comment about Hackett and has the 1-4 Broncos looking like just as much of a dumpster fire as last season.