New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones can’t catch a break.

First, the 25-year-old failed to show up once again, letting the Patriots down in New England’s 21-17 Week 6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones went 24-for-33, throwing for 200 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Although the contest came down to the wire, Jones flopped and a lackluster first quarter haunted New England, notching a third straight loss.

That’s brutal enough, especially considering the Patriots have been outscored 93-20 throughout the stretch, further soiling the trust for head coach Bill Belichick and Jones as a starting quarterback.

So chalk it up as insult to injury when Jets head coach Robert Saleh fired off a subtle jab at Jones following a thrilling New York win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

“I thought (the) defense, per the usual, outstanding. For these first six weeks, we’ve faced a gauntlet of quarterbacks and I know we haven’t gotten all wins, but we’ve embarrassed all of them,” Saleh told reporters postgame.

Bold and questionable word usage for a 3-3 Jets team sitting just above the AFC East-worst Patriots (1-5). Certainly not deserving since nothing has been accomplished.

Here are all the quarterbacks New York has faced up to Week 6:

— Josh Allen (29-for-41, 236 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions)

— Dak Prescott (31-for-38, 255 yards, two touchdowns)

— Mac Jones (15-for-29, 201 yards, one touchdown)

— Patrick Mahomes (18-for-30, 203 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions)

— Russell Wilson (20-for-31, 196 yards, two touchdowns)

— Jalen Hurts (28-for-45, 280 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions)

Sure, the Jets have somewhat navigated the Aaron Rodgers injury and managed nearly everyone asking for quarterback Zach Wilson to be replaced. That, at the very most, is deserving of a golf clap. But to suggest that the Jets have “embarrassed” anyone — maybe besides the Denver Broncos — is a misunderstanding of how they’ve played overall.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts uncharacteristically threw three picks in the loss, but what’s more likely? The Jets enforcing that on elite-level quarterbacks on a week-to-week basis or for New York to be New York?

The Patriots will get their second and final shot against Saleh and the Jets on Jan. 7, 2024.