The Bills supplanted the Patriots as the team to beat in the AFC East after Tom Brady left New England in 2020, but Buffalo knows not to take anything for granted on a week-to-week basis.

Buffalo is 6-1 against New England in its past seven matchups heading into this Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots’ lone win came in the infamous windy “Monday Night Football” game.

New England’s outlook is even worse heading into Week 7 with a 1-5 record and little hope on offense. The Bills are 8.5-point favorites, according to NESN Bets consensus data, which is the longest underdog the Patriots have been against Buffalo in 30 years.

However, head coach Sean McDermott isn’t looking past New England after a lackluster win over the New York Giants on “Sunday Night Football.”

“Well, we’ve got great respect for the Patriots and what they’ve accomplished, and they’ve got a great history of winning,” McDermott told reporters, per team-provided video. “That’s not easy to do in this league. Really, our focus is on this week’s game and not what’s happened in the past or what’s going to happen in the future. But our focus, our sole focus, is on this week’s game.”

The Patriots will have their hands full with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs on Sunday, and they can only hope to keep the game close if Mac Jones and the offense continue to struggle.