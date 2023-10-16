NFL Week 7 Lines: Potential Super Bowl Preview Highlights Slate

The two NFL teams meeting Sunday in the City of Brotherly Love very well could face off in Super Bowl LVIII.

The 5-1 Dolphins travel to the 5-1 Eagles for a “Sunday Night Football” showdown at Lincoln Financial Field. To no surprise, the matchup between league powers is one of nine Week 7 games with a spread of a field goal or less. Philadelphia, which had its unbeaten start snapped against the New York Jets in Week 6, opened as a 2.5-point home favorite.

It certainly figures to serve as the main course in Week 7, though football fans could be in for a nice appetizer when the 5-1 Detroit Lions travel to the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. Similarly, Baltimore opened as a 2.5-point home favorite.

There are only three games that opened with a spread of a touchdown or more.

Here are the rest of the Week 7 NFL betting lines and totals from FanDuel Sportsbook, which also are listed on the live odds page at NESNBets.com.

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints (-1), 41

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

(-2.5) Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, 39.5

(-1.5) Washington Commanders at New York Giants, 40.5

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5), 39.5

(-9) Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 43

(-3) Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears, 38.5

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5), 43.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams (-3), 42.5

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (-7.5), 45.5

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (-6), 50.5

(-1.5) Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 45

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5), 52.5

MONDAY, OCT. 23

(-7) San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings, 44.5

Byes: Panthers, Bengals, Cowboys, Texans, Jets, Titans