NFL Week 7 Lines: Potential Super Bowl Preview Highlights Slate
The Eagles opened as a 2.5-point home favorite against the Dolphins
The two NFL teams meeting Sunday in the City of Brotherly Love very well could face off in Super Bowl LVIII.
The 5-1 Dolphins travel to the 5-1 Eagles for a “Sunday Night Football” showdown at Lincoln Financial Field. To no surprise, the matchup between league powers is one of nine Week 7 games with a spread of a field goal or less. Philadelphia, which had its unbeaten start snapped against the New York Jets in Week 6, opened as a 2.5-point home favorite.
It certainly figures to serve as the main course in Week 7, though football fans could be in for a nice appetizer when the 5-1 Detroit Lions travel to the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. Similarly, Baltimore opened as a 2.5-point home favorite.
There are only three games that opened with a spread of a touchdown or more.
Here are the rest of the Week 7 NFL betting lines and totals from FanDuel Sportsbook, which also are listed on the live odds page at NESNBets.com.
THURSDAY, OCT. 19
Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints (-1), 41
SUNDAY, OCT. 22
(-2.5) Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, 39.5
(-1.5) Washington Commanders at New York Giants, 40.5
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5), 39.5
(-9) Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 43
(-3) Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears, 38.5
Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5), 43.5
Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams (-3), 42.5
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (-7.5), 45.5
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (-6), 50.5
(-1.5) Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 45
Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5), 52.5
MONDAY, OCT. 23
(-7) San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings, 44.5
Byes: Panthers, Bengals, Cowboys, Texans, Jets, Titans