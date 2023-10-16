Ex-Patriot Displeased With Ending Of Bills-Giants Week 6 Nail-Biter

The New York Giants and Buffalo Bills came down to the final play in Week 6, but not without some last-second — possibly crucial — officiating to create the ultimate nail-biting scenario on Sunday.

As the Giants searched for a heroic game-winning drive, quarterback Tyrod Taylor nearly led New York to the finish line. In the red zone, on first-and-goal with a victory just an arm stretch’s length away, the Giants blew it. They had not one, but two opportunities from that very striking distance position to put the Bills away after trailing 14-9, and still couldn’t get it done.

Buffalo was charged with a pass interference call with just two seconds left on the clock, giving the Giants yet another chance. And former New England Patriots captain Devin McCourty wasn’t a fan.

“Great job refs…let the guys play football,” McCourty posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, just moments later after the 14-9 Buffalo win over New York.

Story continues below advertisement

Great job refs…let the guys play football. https://t.co/uBUphnfGLK — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) October 16, 2023

On the final play of the night, Taylor looked to connect with tight end Darren Waller to complete the comeback. And just like on the play before to give the Giants a second chance at life, a pass interference call case could be made, yet it wasn’t.

Bills cornerback Taron Johnson appeared to have grabbed a handful of Waller’s jersey mid-play, very likely impacting the end result.

New York’s latest loss dropped the Giants to an NFC East-worst 1-5 record after Week 6.