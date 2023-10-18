Patriots fans have grown anxious to see something change with the team’s offense, and those feelings have been put onto undrafted rookie Malik Cuningham.

The Louisville product only played six snaps in last Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Cunningham was the primary backup for Mac Jones, but New England seemingly has been resistant to utilize him at quarterback. The 25-year-old’s place on the Week 6 depth chart seemed to indicate how little the coaching staff thinks of Bailey Zappe and Will Grier, who reportedly was considered as a contingency plan if Jones’ struggles continued.

Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien told reporters Tuesday the team is taking Cunningham’s role “week to week” as fans and analysts try to figure out what the Patriots want out of the rookie.

ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano on Wednesday didn’t provide clear answers either, but he did at least give Patriots fans some hope for something different.

“The Patriots signed practice-squad rookie QB/WR Malik Cunningham to their active roster over the weekend, and it wasn’t a throwaway transaction,” Graziano wrote. “I am told the coaches are discussing ways to work Cunningham into the game plan in a somewhat significant way, possibly as early as this week against Buffalo. The Patriots thought they put forth a better effort Sunday against the Raiders, but they still lost the game and are looking for a lot more from the quarterback position than what Mac Jones is giving them.

“Could Cunningham supplant Jones as the starter? Anything’s possible, but we’re a ways away from that being a consideration. What Cunningham could give the Pats is a little bit of a different look at the position, mixing in some quarterback runs and moving the pocket to help diversify and expand the passing game.

“Again, this is all still hypothetical at this point, because the Patriots are still not entirely sure what the rookie is capable of doing at the NFL level at this point. Cunningham was active for Sunday’s game but played just six snaps. I wouldn’t be surprised to see that number go up as New England continues to search for something to spark its dormant offense. Honestly, what do the Pats have to lose at this point?”

Graziano raises a good point about the new reality fans are slowly realizing for the team. There’s very little hope that things magically get better, which is why fans want the team to move on from Jones and see what Cunningham can do.

New England does face formidable matchups with the Buffalo Bills this week and the Miami Dolphins next week. But with the Patriots needing a spark on offense, Cunningham seems to be the only hope.