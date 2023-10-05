Six Memorable Defensive Plays In New England Patriots History

While head coach Bill Belichick and former quarterback Tom Brady headlined the effort en route six Super Bowls, they’ll be the first to admit the New England Patriots would not have accomplished as much without a few incredible defensive performances.

Here are six of the most memorable defensive plays in the history of the organization:

6. Stephon Gilmore fourth-down breakup in 2017 AFC Championship

Given that this didn’t occur in the Super Bowl, but rather the game before it, it might be a bit more overlooked by football enthusiasts. Patriots fans, however, will remember it fondly. With the Patriots possessing a 24-20 advantage and 1:54 left between them and another Super Bowl appearance, the Jacksonville Jaguars faced a fourth-and-14 from the New England 43-yard line. Quarterback Blake Bortles tried to float a pass to wideout Dede Westbrook with Gilmore in coverage. The Patriots cornerback leaped into the air around the New England 15-yard line and reached out to swat the ball to the ground. Gilmore later explained he read Westbrook’s route because he ran a similar one earlier in the contest. On the ensuing offensive possession, running back Dion Lewis picked up 18 yards on third-and-9 and sealed the game.

5. Jason McCourty result-altering pass breakup during Super Bowl LIII

Jason McCourty might not have as many Super Bowl rings as his twin brother and longtime Patriots safety Devin McCourty, but it’s Jason McCourty who has one of the best defensive plays in the organization’s history. With the Los Angeles Rams’ offense covering 30 yards on six plays and advancing to the New England 29-yard line, the Patriots cornerback sprinted toward the end zone where Brandin Cooks was all alone after getting lost in coverage. Jason McCourty covered 19.5 yards in 2.4 seconds, according to Next Gen Stats, and broke up a Jared Goff pass intended for Cooks. It almost certainty should have been a touchdown. The hustle play from Jason McCourty forced the Rams to settle for a game-tying field goal with 2:11 left in the third quarter, rather than benefit from a touchdown that would have put LA in the lead. In a 13-3 final where offense was difficult to come by, it’s very reasonable to think it was a result-altering incompletion forced by the veteran coverman.

4. Stephon Gilmore interception during Super Bowl LIII

The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year put together high-level consistency throughout the campaign, but no individual snap was more notable than the one which came with 4:24 left in Super Bowl LIII. With the Patriots leading the Rams 10-3 and Los Angeles advancing to the New England 27-yard line, Gilmore perfectly tracked a Jared Goff heave intended for Cooks. Gilmore leaped up and came down with the ball at the New England 3-yard line. While Gilmore’s interception came with more than four minutes left, it nevertheless felt like it sealed the rock fight in Atlanta. Tom Brady and company proceeded to go down the field and kick a field goal to give New England a two-possession lead and ultimately win the organization’s sixth Super Bowl.

3. Ty Law pick-six in Super Bowl XXXVI

Law’s performance in the Patriots 20-17 victory over the St. Louis Rams featured a handful of highlight-reel plays, but none will be remembered more than his 47-yard pick-six against quarterback Kurt Warner. Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel came off the edge, which forced Warner’s throw to be off the mark. Law caught it and raced down the sideline for the touchdown, celebrating the play as he crossed the goal line. It gave New England a 7-3 lead with just under nine minutes left in the second quarter. Law had another near interception while in coverage on Isaac Bruce, and finished the game with eight tackles and two passes defensed to go along with his touchdown.

2. Dont’a Hightower strip-sack during Super Bowl LI

In a game which featured a handful of eye-popping highlights and the most improbable comeback in Super Bowl history, Hightower made arguably the biggest play of the game. New England trailed the Atlanta Falcons 28-12 with 8:31 left in regulation. Quarterback Matt Ryan and the Falcons’ offense walked to the line of scrimmage and faced a third-and-1 from the New England 24-yard line. Worst-case scenario, they probably thought, was a 41-yard field goal attempt should they not concert the third-and-1. Hightower, however, had different ideas as he came around the edge. The veteran linebacker hit Ryan flush, which caused the ball to pop out and led to a Patriots fumble recovery. It changed the momentum and complexion of the game. The rest is history, as New England completed a 28-3 comeback against Atlanta and won Super Bowl LI in overtime.

1. Malcolm Butler goal-line interception in Super Bowl XLIX

This might go down as the best defensive play in the history of sports — nevermind the history of the NFL or the Patriots. With 26 seconds left and the Seattle Seahawks at the New England 1-yard line, Butler jumped a slant at the goal line and intercepted a pass from quarterback Russell Wilson. The Seahawks opting not to give the ball to running back Marshawn Lynch in that situation will be questioned forever. Butler’s heroics granted the Patriots a 28-24 victory in Super Bowl XLIX, and made for a moment the Foxboro Faithful and sports fans everywhere will never forget.