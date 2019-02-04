Jason McCourty Saves Touchdown With Incredible Pass Break-Up Vs. Rams

Jason McCourty waited until the final game of the 2018 NFL season to make his best play in a New England Patriots uniform.

With the Patriots clinging to a 3-0 lead in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams began to march down the field, showing their first offensive signs of life on the night. After Jared Goff connected with Robert Woods for an 18-yard pass on third-and-6 to bring the Rams to the Patriots’ 29-yard line, LA nearly struck for the contest’s first touchdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

But McCourty had other plans.

Just one play after the pass to Woods, Brandin Cooks made it through New England’s secondary untouched en route to the end zone. While Cooks had all the real estate in the world to work with, Goff put too much air under the throw, allowing McCourty to sprint from across the field to break up the pass in the back of the end zone.

You can watch the play here.

The Patriots’ defense came up big yet again two plays later, as Dont’a Hightower stormed in for a 9-yard sack. Hightower’s pass-rush made things that much more difficult for Greg Zuerlein, but the Rams kicker managed to boot it through from 53 yards out to even the score at 3-3.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports