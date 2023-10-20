Why Al Horford Is (And Should Be) Fine With Playing Off Celtics Bench

The Boston Celtics didn’t rest easy during the offseason, adding an overhaul of new talent in order to reassure hopes of raising Banner 18.

That also means some returning players might not play the same role as last season with the team welcoming in Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, among others who are expected to play key roles. But considering the stakes in place for a Celtics team that’s yet again expected to make another deep run at the NBA Finals, returning center Al Horford isn’t bothered.

“With our group, we’re gonna be with many lineups and things out there, and it’s just continuing to find ways to impact that game,” Horford told reporters at Celtics practice Friday, per CLNS video. “We’re all looking at the same thing, trying to accomplish the same thing. … For me, it’s seeing how I can impact winning. That’s always my focus.”

Last season, Horford put that same focus into his offseason regimen in order to remain a valuable asset in Boston’s offense, adding a more reliant 3-point shot to his arsenal.

Horford’s efforts to stay effective and impactful while also aging came to life as the now-37-year-old netted a career-high 2.3 outside shot attempts a night on a 44.6% success rate. This was especially prevalent in a Celtics offense that leaned heavily on outside shooting in order to put points up on the board.

Then again, Horford’s role off the bench, which was seen during Boston’s 4-1 preseason run, might not be a strict, set-in-stone position.

Just like last season’s case with Malcolm Brogdon, who won Sixth Man of the Year after playing off the bench for the Celtics, a reserve role doesn’t negate the opportunity to ever start. Boston has the flexibility to play around and test different matchups and lineup combinations which should open the door for Horford and others.

It also gives Horford a more veteran position to lead a new-look bench.

Meanwhile, Porzingis makes the most sense in Boston’s starting lineup as the 7-foot-3 veteran is capable of keeping up with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown while protecting the glass and scoring from all areas of the floor.

“We have a lot of depth, we have a lot of talented players and one of our strengths is our versatility as a team,” Horford explained. “So there’s gonna be times that we’re gonna have to go a certain way. There’s other times that we gotta play big, play small, things like that, that’s just the way it is. And I’m in a position right now that I feel we all can impact the game in a positive way. … I’m in a good position where I’m at.”

In the end, all that matters is what the TD Garden rafters look like after Boston’s final buzzer sounds.