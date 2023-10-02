BRIGHTON, Mass. — The Boston Celtics weren’t short in activity this offseason, welcoming a group of new faces while also saying goodbye to others in order to assemble a roster capable of reaching the promised land.

That made for a wild offseason.

First, the Celtics moved on from Marcus Smart — the team’s heart and soul — in order to acquire Boston’s third star in Kristaps Porzingis. The organization also dealt Grant Williams in order to store salary flexibility and with just days before training camp, dealt Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon in exchange for All-Star guard Jrue Holiday.

“Just a rollercoaster, just a lot going on,” Horford said Monday at Celtics Media Day. “Now we can just focus on the season and put a lot of stuff behind, but it’s been a lot. All this time you’re just kind of waiting and at some point, we thought we were done and then obviously the news breaks yesterday. And now that we’re settled, we can move forward and prepare for the season.”

Story continues below advertisement

The front office and comany sent a clear message this offseason: last season wasn’t enough, nor did the roster prove capable of reaching the finish line.

Coming up short in the Eastern Conference finals is one thing. However, falling to an embaressing 3-0 deficit against a No. 8-seeded Miami Heat team, flirt a three-game comeback, then go no-show in Game 7 is another. That evidently was enough for several sacrafical lambs to pack up and depart, including Williams — a.ka. Time Lord — after a five-year run with the C’s.

“Rob is somebody that since his rookie year I’ve seen him grow,” Horford said. “So grateful to been able to play with him. He’s such a great teammate, about the right things trying to play the right way. Super unselfish and he’s somebody that I just really enjoyed playing with. It was a lot of fun.”

On the flip side, Horford and the Celtics are welcoming in a whole new crew of teammates, including some big names, all hungry amid Boston’s ongoing chase for Banner 18.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just would’ve never imagined to be playing next to him, but now that he’s here I’m excited,” Horford said of Holiday.

With Porzingis and Holiday — both upgrades — now in Boston, there’s plenty to look forward to as Horford welcomes in a few respected faces.

“Pretty unbelievable watching him go through workouts, play,” Horford said of Porzingis. “I’ve played against him over the years and things like that, but when you really see a guy like that, he’s really 7’3″. Maybe even a little taller. Just the way that he moves, his feel for the game, some of the things that he brings, I’m really excited.”