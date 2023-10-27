The Boston Bruins dropped Thursday’s matchup to the Ducks, but it was a special homecoming for Anaheim head coach Greg Cronin.

The 60-year-old is an Arlington, Mass., native and his alma mater is Colby College in Waterville, Maine. Cronin was an assistant at Colby and Maine, and he was head coach of the Black Bears from 1995-96. Before he joined the NHL ranks, he was the Northeastern head coach from 2005-11.

“I’ve been here a lot,” Cronin said, per NHL.com’s Joe Pohoryles. “I kind of had a moment on the bench in the first period thinking, you know, ‘I’m the head coach in the Garden.’ … Some of those memories (at TD Garden in the past) flashed through, but like I said, I just kind of focus on the game and what’s at hand for me as a coach.”

The Ducks came back from a two-goal deficit in the third period to score the game-tying goal in the final seconds of regulation. Mason McTavish sealed the game for Anaheim in overtime and broke Boston’s six-game winning streak.

The matchup was a homecoming for Massachusetts native and Ducks winger Frank Vatrano, as well.

Thursday night also likely meant a lot to Cronin when the Bruins took time before the game to honor the victims of the Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting.