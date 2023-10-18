FOXBORO, Mass. — A playoff berth already seems unrealistic for the 1-5 New England Patriots. Lose their next two games to Buffalo and Miami, and their odds of cracking the postseason would shrink to near zero.

The Bills and Dolphins, who own a combined record of 9-3 and the top two spots in the AFC East standings, both will be heavily favored in those games. The prospect of 1-7 isn’t just possible — it’s likely.

Kendrick Bourne, though, insists the team isn’t packing it in and looking ahead to 2024. The veteran wide receiver on Wednesday said he’s relishing the Patriots’ “underdog” status and believes they’re fully capable of pulling off upsets if they play to their potential.

“I like being an underdog,” Bourne said. “A lot of us, I feel like, in the Patriots organization is built off underdogs. I feel like Bill (Belichick) likes underdogs, in a sense, and if our team can play like that and know that we’re better than what we’re showing and showcase it, I think we can shock a lot of people.

“Underdog mentality is a great mentality, and we’re going to have it, but we’ve got to play like it. Not just talk about it or go practice like it — play like it on Sundays.”

Bourne rattled off several of the previously overlooked players who found success in New England — Julian Edelman, Wes Welker, Chris Hogan, Tom Brady — and said he “for sure” views himself as an underdog, as well. The 28-year-old has carved out a solid NFL career after playing at an FCS school (Eastern Washington) and going undrafted in 2017.

Though he’s been inconsistent this season in a deeply flawed Patriots offense, Bourne has been by far New England’s most productive pass-catcher through six games. He leads the team with 28 catches for 307 yards, with tight end Hunter Henry ranking second in both categories with 18 for 183. Bourne and Henry also are the only Patriots players with multiple touchdown catches (two).

“Hard work pays off,” said Bourne, who’s coming off a 10-catch, 89-yard effort in last week’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. “So I think for our team, people want to doubt us, and we’ve got to work hard and we’ve got to change the narrative for ourselves. Underdog mentality, I’ve had it all my life, so I think it’s a good mentality to have as a group.”

If the Patriots don’t find an offensive spark and quickly rebound from their worst start to a season since 1995, Bourne’s days with the franchise could be numbered. Sustained losing could prompt New England to sell off pieces in exchange for draft picks ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline, and the wideout, who’s in the final year of an affordable contract, is one of their best trade chips.

Bourne admitted the possibility of a trade will “definitely” be on his mind in the coming weeks but said he hopes to stay in New England.

“I want to be here,” he said. “I’d love to be here. But if there’s other plans, then it is what it is.”