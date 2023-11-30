A warrant was issued for Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller’s arrest in his native Texas, according to a report Thursday from Dallas station WFAA.

Citing multiple police sources, WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez reported Miller’s longtime girlfriend “accused him of assaulting her at their home in Dallas on Wednesday morning.”

“Sources told WFAA that his attorney has been contacted about the case and that a warrant has been issued for Miller’s arrest,” Lopez wrote. “… Sources told WFAA that the warrant was for a charge of assaulting a pregnant person, which is a third-degree felony.”

Miller reportedly had not been arrested as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday. The Bills released a statement on the matter, via NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero:

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”

The 34-year-old Miller signed with the Bills in 2022 and has appeared in 19 games for Buffalo over the last two seasons. He previously played for the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams, winning a Super Bowl with both franchises.

The Bills have their bye this week. They’re scheduled to return to action next Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.