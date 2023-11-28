The Columbus Blue Jackets now have three wins over a four-game stretch following a nine-game losing skid after defeating the Boston Bruins 5-2 Monday night.
More notable, this win by Columbus also broke their six-game losing streak against the Bruins.
Could this string of recent victories be the spark Columbus needs to stay hot?
For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.
Story continues below advertisement
Featured image via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images