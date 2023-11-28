The Columbus Blue Jackets now have three wins over a four-game stretch following a nine-game losing skid after defeating the Boston Bruins 5-2 Monday night.

More notable, this win by Columbus also broke their six-game losing streak against the Bruins.

Could this string of recent victories be the spark Columbus needs to stay hot?

