The Columbus Blue Jackets now have three wins over a four-game stretch following a nine-game losing skid after defeating the Boston Bruins 5-2 Monday night.

More notable, this win by Columbus also broke their six-game losing streak against the Bruins.

Could this string of recent victories be the spark Columbus needs to stay hot?

For more, check out the video above from "Bruins Face-off Live," presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Featured image via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images