Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Addresses His Scoring Drought So Far This Season

The Boston Bruins are off to an 11-1-2 start in their centennial season, but it’s taking Jake DeBrusk a bit longer to get going offensively for the Black and Gold.

“I’ve been a goal scorer my whole life and there’s nobody that hates this more than me,” DeBrusk told reporters following practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Monday, per team-provided video.

DeBrusk has lit the lamp once in 13 games for the Bruins this season and assists on just four of Boston’s 45 goals.

“I haven’t really hated my game,” DeBrusk said. “I think it’s just a matter of how I haven’t really been getting looks. It’s one of those things that you worry about when you don’t get looks and it seems like they’ve been coming and going.”

Story continues below advertisement

DeBrusk added: “I don’t think I’ve missed any Grade-A’s. I haven’t really had many. It’s obviously something I need to change and that I can control in part. When they usually come, they come in bunches. Once they do, I just got to put them in the net.”

In the past couple of games, DeBrusk has been on a line with rookie Matthew Poitras and Danton Heinen. The 27-year-old forward is focused on what he needs to do when he is on the ice.

“It’s one of those lines that I need to take control of and that I need to drive,” DeBrusk explained. “It’s something that’s hard in general in this league, but you just got to be ready to go and ready to do it. Force things and just demand the puck more.”

In 398 career games with the Bruins, DeBrusk has potted 120 goals and added 111 helpers for 231 points. He had a career-high in points (50) last season with 27 goals and 23 assists and was on pace for even more production before missing 18 games due to injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

“When I’m hot and things are going right, (the puck) just comes to me and I make plays,” he explained. “… Everyone wants to be the driver. Everyone wants the puck. It’s just a matter of getting it and doing something right with it.”

DeBrusk and his teammates will look to bounce back from Saturday night’s overtime loss against the Montreal Canadiens when the Bruins travel to Buffalo to take on the Sabres on Tuesday night.