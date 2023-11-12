The Boston Bruins have dominated the Montreal Canadiens lately, but couldn’t continue that stretch in a weird 3-2 overtime loss at Bell Centre on Saturday night.

The B’s fell to 11-1-2 on the season, while the Habs improved to 7-5-2.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

If we can be honest for a moment, this game absolutely stunk through two periods.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins scored almost immediately, with Pavel Zacha putting one past Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault at 0:36 in the first period. There wasn’t much else of note that happened in the following 39 minutes, though, as Boston and Montreal traded possession without generating many high-danger scoring chances.

That’s when the Bell Centre got wacky.

In the first three minutes of the third period, Montreal scored two goals to take the lead. Boston seemed to respond shortly thereafter, but Oskar Steen was called for goaltender interference, wiping their game-tying goal off the board. The sequence (understandably) put the Bruins in a foul mood, as Brad Marchand looked to send a message to the officials but was called for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Boston eventually tied the game on a Marchand power-play goal, sending things to overtime. The Bruins weren’t able to pull another rabbit out of their hat, however, as Kaiden Guhle put the game away for the Canadiens.

Story continues below advertisement

STARS OF THE GAME

— Guhle not only scored the game-winner in overtime, but added an assist in his first taste of the historic rivalry.

— Jeremy Swayman was tremendous when facing pressure, stopping 24 of 27 shots and making it clear he’s about that action.

Big scrum in front of the Bruins net and Swayman is at the center of the fireworks 🎆 pic.twitter.com/Od74FKTZoY — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 12, 2023

— Marchand played well, scoring a goal and registering an assist of his own.

Story continues below advertisement

WAGER WATCH

Boston’s quick goal was an opportunity for bettors to make quick money, as Zacha was given +1200 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to draw first blood. His goal would have netted a $1,300 payout for $100 bettors.

UP NEXT ON NESN

The Bruins’ roadie continues Tuesday when they travel back across the border to take on the Buffalo Sabres. They’ll drop the puck from KeyBank Center at 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.