Celtics Could Catch Major Break Vs. Injury-Riddled 76ers

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are already well acquainted with one another less than two months into the regular season.

The bitter rivals are scheduled to square off for the third time in just over three weeks when the calendar flips to December on Friday night.

But as Boston gets set to host Philadelphia for the first time this season at TD Garden, the Celtics might not have to deal with the biggest difference maker for the 76ers in this go-around.

The 76ers on Thursday listed superstar Joel Embiid, who missed Tuesday’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, as questionable for the contest due to illness, per the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey. The reigning NBA MVP averaged 23.5 points per game on 50% shooting from the field to go along with 9.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in the two games the 76ers split with the Celtics in November on their home floor.

While the 76ers could be without Embiid, they will be missing role players Danuel House Jr. and Kelly Oubre Jr., who were both ruled out for the game. According to Pompey, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse hoped Oubre might be able to give it a go against the Celtics as he recovers from fractured ribs, but the 6-foot-7 wing is expected to return next week. The ninth-year veteran was averaging a strong 16.3 points per game before the injury.

Just because the 76ers could be shorthanded doesn’t exactly spell doom for them. In their last matchup with the Celtics, Boston was without Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown but still managed to pull off a 117-107 road win.

On the Celtics injury front, Porzingis was the only player on Boston’s injury report. Porzingis won’t play against the 76ers due to the calf strain he suffered last Friday against the Orlando Magic.

The Celtics and 76ers will tip off Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET with Boston looking to get a leg up on the season series with Philadelphia.