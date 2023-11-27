Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is a fan of the NBA In-Season Tournament, but not a fan of at least one of the rules that have come along with it.

“The point differential thing, I’m not the biggest fan of it because there were certain instances, I guess last Friday, where the game is already over and guys are still trying to score,” Tatum told reporters after Sunday’s regular-season win over the Atlanta Hawks, per MassLive’s Brian Robb.

“It’s all about respecting the game and respecting your opponents so that part I’m really not a fan of because if you were on the opposite end of that you would feel some kind of way. So I understand. So just try to win the game however we can.”

The Celtics suffered a 113-96 loss to the Orlando Magic during Friday’s in-season tournament clash. It dropped Boston to 2-1 in pool play and now has the Green fighting to advance. The Celtics will need to defeat the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night, and receive other help.

Story continues below advertisement

Nevertheless, Tatum has still enjoyed the level of competition and product.

“It’s cool,” Tatum told reporters. “I know that the fans enjoy the court. The court is cool. The different courts that each home team has. I know Tuesday is complicated. There’s a million things that can happen so that (expletive) is a little tricky but I think it’s been great. It gives guys something to look forward to early in the season.”

The Celtics will be without Kristaps Porzingis when they take the floor against the Bulls. Porzingis is dealing with a calf injury and will be re-evaluated in about a week, according to Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla.