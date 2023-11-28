Charlie Coyle Breaks Five-Game Point Streak In Bruins Loss Vs. Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets served the Boston Bruins a tough upset Monday night.

We highlighted Charlie Coyle prior to Monday’s game, as the forward rode a five-game point streak with four goals and three assists going into the matchup.

Ultimately, Coyle’s hot streak came to a halt, ultimately remaining scoreless during the contest.

The Bruins look to get back into the win column with a game against the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden on Thursday night.

