We wouldn’t blame you if you forgot how much the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts used to hate each other.

They did, though, we promise.

It’s hard not to develop some sort of animosity toward another team when you play them every season, which essentially was the case while Tom Brady and Peyton Manning were around. New England and Indianapolis have played each other 24 times since 2000, including five playoff matchups — with the Patriots holding a 3-2 postseason advantage.

The two squads will write a new chapter in their rivalry Sunday, meeting at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, and though things aren’t as chippy as they used to be, the Patriots still recognize the importance of keeping the rivalry alive.

“I’ve spent a lot of time this week thinking about those games and how much they meant to both sides,” Patriots captain Matthew Slater said, per team-provided video. “This one is special to both sides, obviously, with us being (in Germany). … This is a unique opportunity, and obviously both teams are in unique circumstances, unique situations, so this game means a lot to both of us. We’re excited about it. I expect it to be competitive just like it’s always been. It means a lot to both owners, it means a lot to both organizations. I’m not saying it’s Manning-Brady, but it certainly means a lot.”

The Patriots and Colts have met just twice since 2018, with both matchups coming in the last two seasons. Indianapolis captured a close win in 2021, with New England responding with a blowout victory in 2022.

That’s been enough to breed some sort of animosity between the two sides.

“I’ve certainly felt it,” Slater continued. “Coach (Belichick) has gone out of his way to highlight the past two years, the way those two games went. They were two totally different games, so it does have that feel. It’s certainly personal for both sides, I’m sure both teams are excited.”

This matchup will feel different, that much is for sure. New England is 207, while Indianapolis isn’t much better at 4-5. In all honesty, it’s a game against two bad teams, but one that could see some bad blood boil over.