Devin McCourty seems like he’s one of the few people who believes Bill Belichick will return as Patriots head coach next season.

But if Belichick and New England do sever ties, McCourty could see his former coaching sticking in the AFC East.

“Buffalo I do like,” the former Patriots safety said Wednesday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “I don’t think Sean McDermott is lasting after this year. The hard thing in this league is once you start firing coordinators and stuff — you fire Leslie Frazier, then you fire Ken Dorsey. To me, the next thing is the owner fires you. I think a Buffalo or a Chargers. Those are two teams that, when you look at it, they have all the pieces that it takes. I think anyone who’s been in the league, you’ve lost to this guy over and over and over again. Like, you’re not going to magically think he no longer knows what he’s doing. So, if it doesn’t work out and he doesn’t stay in New England, I think there are going to be so many teams (interested).”

More and more potential Belichick landing spots likely will be floated as the NFL regular season winds down. In addition to the Bills and the Chargers, the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers also have been suggested as possible next teams for the future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Of course, there’s a chance Belichick will keep his job in Foxboro, Mass. The Patriots very well could cut bait with Mac Jones and let their longtime head coach start fresh with a new quarterback.