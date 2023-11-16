Devin McCourty Makes Prediction About Patriots Head Coach

Jason McCourty believes the Patriots are about to “blow things up,” including a head-coaching change for the first time since 2000.

His twin brother isn’t entirely on the same page.

Devin McCourty, like anyone else with even an ounce of football knowledge, knows New England needs a major infusion of talent if it wants to return to Super Bowl contender status. But the recently retired safety doesn’t believe a change at the top is imperative to the Patriots righting the ship.

“I think it will be Coach Belichick,” Devin McCourty said Wednesday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” when asked to predict New England’s coach for next season. “I think that should happen. I think there are other things they should do to fix the issues that they’ve had. This team needs to build over time.”

The three-time Super Bowl champion went on to explain how New England should try to rebuild through the draft rather than a free agent spending spree, a strategy that didn’t work out for the franchise in 2021. But that take doesn’t really help the pro-Belichick cause, as the longtime Patriots coach hasn’t exactly been a draft wizard.

Devin McCourty isn’t the only Patriots legend who believes Robert Kraft and company should stick with Belichick, though. Franchise Hall of Famer Matt Light can’t think of anyone better fit for the job in Foxboro, Mass.