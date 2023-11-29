Bill Belichick should have no shortage of suitors if he and the Patriots part ways after this season.

One mentioned this week: the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina, which fired Frank Reich on Monday after just 11 games, should be taken “seriously” as a possible landing spot for New England’s head coach, The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin wrote Tuesday.

“The Panthers are on the prowl after firing coach Frank Reich, and Belichick makes sense for all kinds of reasons,” Volin wrote. “This isn’t just my opinion; this is based on conversations with league sources who know the coaching market and know Belichick. Keep a close eye on Belichick and Carolina.”

Volin went on to mention Carolina’s small market and location, the “blank canvas” of the Panthers organization and the cavernous pockets of billionaire team owner David Tepper as potential selling points for Belichick.

But Tepper, who bought the Panthers in 2018, is known for being meddlesome and impatient. He’s fired three head coaches during his ownership tenure, including two in the last 14 months. His team sits in last place in the NFL at 1-10.

Carolina’s roster is one of the least talented in the league, rookie quarterback Bryce Young has not impressed and the Panthers do not have a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after using it to trade up for Young. It’s hard to imagine them contending next season, and Belichick, who turns 72 in April, likely doesn’t want to preside over an extended rebuild.

Teams like the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers would make more sense for Belichick if he chooses to continue his pursuit of Don Shula’s wins record outside New England.

That said, few expected Tom Brady to land in Tampa Bay after his Patriots exit. It’s possible Belichick follows a similarly unexpected path.