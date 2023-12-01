The Los Angeles Chargers have the type of offensive talent that the New England Patriots are clearly lacking.

That includes trotting out a highly versatile running back in Austin Ekeler, who can make an impact in a variety of ways for the Chargers offense.

New England defensive lineman Lawrence Guy has seen the likes of Ekeler in a Patriots uniform before, which led Guy to hand out some pretty high praise to the do-it-all back.

“Man, he reminds me of James White,” Guy told reporters Thursday, per team-provided video.

So what about Ekeler reminds Guy of White? Well, the veteran defense tackle has a pretty extensive list.

“Can catch the ball, can run the ball,” Guy said. “Very mobile, very quick, run good routes. He can be used any single down. If you need to run the ball in-between the gaps, he’ll do it. If you need him to go out for a pass, he’ll do that.”

Injuries have slowed Ekeler down this season after rushing for 915 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns in 2022 to go along with 107 receptions for 722 yards and five scores. He has still has found a way to make an impact, though, compiling a respectable 428 yards on the ground with four touchdowns along with 29 catches for 286 yards this season.

The Patriots don’t have an offensive threat as dynamic as Ekeler. Sure, Rhamondre Stevenson can be useful in the passing game — he is actually tied for the team lead in receptions with 37 — but he isn’t a difference maker in that aspect of the game.

New England sure misses what White provided, especially when it came to picking up crucial third downs. The Patriots haven’t been able to make up for White’s loss ever since he retired prior to the 2022 season, only further hampering a dysfunctional offense.

And seeing Ekeler on the other side Sunday will only hammer home the point even more that the Patriots don’t have what was a staple of their offense for years.