How Chargers Plan To Handle Patriots’ Messy QB Situation

Despite more and more signs pointing to Bailey Zappe supplanting Mac Jones and starting for the New England Patriots against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Bill Belichick unsurprisingly has yet to name an official starting quarterback for the game.

The mystery — or what’s left of it — doesn’t seem to be worrying a very shaky Chargers defense, though.

Los Angeles star safety Derwin James Jr. is taking the uncertainty in stride and believes the Chargers defensive unit will be ready to go no matter who is taking snaps for the Patriots.

“You have to prepare for whichever guy is out there. We’ll be ready for whichever guy steps out,” James told reporters Thursday, per Patriots.com. “I think overall they are trying to get the best guy out there for their team. I feel like Mac Jones is a guy they are familiar with and knows the system. Bailey is a guy that can come in, too. We just have to be ready. They’re different in their fundamentals and their techniques, but Mac Jones is more experienced in their system. We’ve got to be ready for both.”

Having a leg up in the experience department certainly hasn’t helped Jones this season. He’s regressed to the point of seemingly no return, experiencing an “exhausting” season in which he has thrown 12 interceptions to 10 touchdowns.

If Belichick decides to bench Jones, who appeared to receive a demotion during practice earlier this week, and go with Zappe, it could be a decent landing spot for the second-year signal-caller despite not impressing in his limited action this season.

The Chargers defense has allowed the most yards per game out of any team in the league, including the most through the air at 280 yards per contest, giving Zappe at least a chance to provide a much-needed spark to a lifeless offense.

But James and company certainly will try to make sure the Patriots offense can’t pick themselves off the mat no matter who ends up getting the nod at quarterback.