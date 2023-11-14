NFL Rumors: Patriots Beat Out These Two Teams For JaMycal Hasty

The New England Patriots reportedly weren’t the only team interested in JaMycal Hasty.

New England on Monday was awarded the veteran running back after Hasty was placed on waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Patriots beat out the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts for the 27-year-old, according to NFL reporter Ari Meirov. Texans reporter Patrick Storm reported on Houston’s interest, as well.

The Patriots had a higher waiver priority in large part because of their 2-8 record.

“We just felt like he was a good person to claim, and we’ll see how it goes with him,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters Tuesday morning. “He’s had some production in his career.”

The addition of Hasty comes after New England released 2022 fourth-round pick Jack Jones. Hasty, who is in his fourth year and had a career game against the Patriots in 2020, was added to the team’s 53-man roster.