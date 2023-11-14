Jack Jones hasn’t offered any public comment — outside of posting emojis on the X platform — since he was released by the Patriots on Monday. But his agent, Jamal Tooson, did provide a statement to Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi.

“Certainly, we want to thank the Patriot Organization for drafting Jack,” Tooson said, via Giardi. “Jack is an immense talent and looks forward to making an immediate contribution on his next team as soon as Sunday.”

Jones, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, could return to New England’s practice squad if he clears waivers. But Tooson’s statement makes it sound as if the 25-year-old cornerback prefers to play elsewhere.

Multiple reports indicate the Patriots were disappointed in Jones’ attitude after being benched to start the last two games. The Arizona State product also endured injuries, a suspension and a weapons-related arrest during his brief stint in New England.

The Patriots filled Jones’ spot on the 53-man roster by claiming running back JaMycal Hasty, who was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last Saturday.

New England is 2-8 following Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany. Bill Belichick’s team will enjoy a bye this week before returning Nov. 26 to face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.