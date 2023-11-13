Patriots Sign Running Back To Fill Roster Spot After Jack Jones Release

The Patriots have a new running back.

New England on Monday claimed JaMycal Hasty, who was released Saturday by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hasty will fill the 53-man roster spot created by the release of embattled cornerback Jack Jones.

The signing of Hasty was first reported by NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo and later confirmed by the league’s transaction wire.

There are no NFL rules governing how long Hasty must stay on the Patriots roster. He could be removed before New England returns from its bye week to face the New York Giants on Nov. 26.

Story continues below advertisement

Hasty, who played his college ball at Baylor, went undrafted in 2020 but signed with the 49ers. He spent two seasons in San Francisco, racking up 55 rushes for 216 yards and two touchdowns while catching 30 balls for 190 yards in 19 games.

Hasty was released by the 49ers after last year’s training camp and landed with the Jaguars. He was active for Jacksonville in all 17 games last season, posting 46 rushes for 194 yards and TDs while adding 20 catches for 126 yards and one score.

His top play was a 61-yard rushing touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6.

The Patriots officially have claimed running back JaMycal Hasty. Here's a 61-yard TD he scored last season. pic.twitter.com/ki8OLUFq46 — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) November 13, 2023

Hasty saw a reduced role before his Jaguars release, appearing in just three of nine games. The 27-year-old saw zero rushing attempts and zero catches while primarily playing on special teams.

Story continues below advertisement

Hasty will join a Patriots running back room that already includes Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott and Ty Montgomery.